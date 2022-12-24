Sudoku

Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

1.0.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~250 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ133 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৫,৬৬৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

