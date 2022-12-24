Sudoku
Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Sudoku game
The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:
- Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
1.0.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~250 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ133 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৫,৬৬৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপআরো
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না