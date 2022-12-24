Soma Radio
Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
1.2.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~162 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ84 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১০,৮৭৯
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
