Astronum
Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
1.0.9-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~84 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ34 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,৮০৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
