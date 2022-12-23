The Passage
Endless Studios কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
2.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~476 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ102 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৩,৯৫০
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
Endless Studios এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপ
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না