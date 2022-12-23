Aqueducts
Endless Studios কর্তৃক বিকশিত
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
1.2.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ৪ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~470 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ121 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩৬,৭১৯
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
Endless Studios এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপ
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না
চালান
ট্যাগ সমূহ: