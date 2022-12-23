Midnightmare Teddy
Endless Network কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Shoot and survive
You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!
1.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৪ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~139 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ40 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৩,৭৮১
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
Endless Network এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপ
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না