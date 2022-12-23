Fablemaker
Endless Studios কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
1.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ৪ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~885 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ252 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৫,৮৬৬
লাইসেন্সমালিকানাধীন
