EndeavourOS

  1. Install Flatpak

    To install Flatpak on EndeavorOS, you must first make sure your installation is up to date, run the following in a terminal:

    
      $ sudo pacman -Syu

    Then install Flatpak:

    
      $ sudo pacman -S flatpak

  2. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
      $ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  3. Restart

    To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!

    Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with EndeavourOS.