Dippi

от Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames в „GitHub“
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio

Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.

Handy features:

  • Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution
  • Get advice about different densities
  • Learn the logical resolution
  • Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays
  • Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window

Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.

Tells you if a display’s density is:

  • Very Low DPI,
  • Fairly Low DPI,
  • Ideal for LoDPI,
  • Potentially Problematic,
  • Ideal for HiDPI,
  • Fairly High for HiDPI, or
  • Too High DPI

Special thanks:

  • Micah Ilbery for the shiny icons

Промени във версия 4.0.2

преди 9 месеца
Инсталиран размер~203 KB
Изтеглен размер65 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания5804
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://cassidyjames.com/dippi
Помощhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/tree/master/po#readme
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.dippi

