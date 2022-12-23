Clairvoyant

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Промени във версия 3.0.6

преди 3 месеца
Инсталиран размер~142 KB
Изтеглен размер61 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания3395
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://cassidyjames.com
Помощhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Етикети:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮