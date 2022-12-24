VGrive

от Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Промени във версия 1.6.1

преди около 3 години
Инсталиран размер~99 MB
Изтеглен размер21 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания37 266
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Помощhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
