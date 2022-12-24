VServer

от Eduard Berloso Clarà
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Промени във версия 1.6.1

преди над година
Инсталиран размер~95 MB
Изтеглен размер19 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания6193
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Помощhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Други приложения от Eduard Berloso Clarà

VGrive

Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
Етикети:
appfileshttpserversharevala