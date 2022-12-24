Relaxator
от Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Промени във версия 1.0.8
преди 3 месеца
Инсталиран размер~57 MB
Изтеглен размер57 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания3034
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
