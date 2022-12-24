Soma Radio

от Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper в „GitHub“
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Промени във версия 1.2.6

преди 3 месеца
Инсталиран размер~162 KB
Изтеглен размер84 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания10 879
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Помощhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Докладване на проблемhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Етикети:
audiomusicplayerradio