Soma Radio
от Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Промени във версия 1.2.6
преди 3 месеца
Инсталиран размер~162 KB
Изтеглен размер84 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания10 879
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Други приложения от Alex KryuchkovПовече
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции