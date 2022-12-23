Midnightmare Teddy

от Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Промени във версия 1.0

преди над 4 години
Инсталиран размер~139 MB
Изтеглен размер40 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания13 781
ЛицензСобственически
Домашна страницаhttps://terminaltwo.com/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Ръчно инсталиране

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Стартиране

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy