Midnightmare Teddy
от Endless Network
Shoot and survive
You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!
Промени във версия 1.0
преди над 4 години
Инсталиран размер~139 MB
Изтеглен размер40 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания13 781
ЛицензСобственически
