Aqueducts
от Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Промени във версия 1.2.2
преди почти 4 години
Инсталиран размер~470 MB
Изтеглен размер121 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания36 719
ЛицензСобственически
Други приложения от Endless Studios
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции
Стартиране
Етикети: