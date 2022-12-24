Sudoku
Alex Kryuchkov tərəfindən
Sudoku game
The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:
- Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
1.0.6 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~250 KB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü133 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan5.664
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlərDaha çox
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun