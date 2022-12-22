Unit Bargain Hunter

Merritt Codes tərəfindən
merritt.codes
Quraşdırİanə edin
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

1.12.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

4 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~28 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü11 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan1.945
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

İşlət

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
Teqlər:
bargaincomparecomparisonhuntermoneypricesaveshoppingunit