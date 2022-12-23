Feeling Finder
Merritt Codes tərəfindən
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
1.1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
18 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~28 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü11 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan9.309
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
