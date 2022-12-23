ProtonMail Import-Export app

Proton Technologies AG tərəfindən
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

1.3.3 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~169 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü61 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan11.325
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Köməkhttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

İşlət

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app