Proton Mail Bridge

Proton AG tərəfindən
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

3.2.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

27 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~159 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü61 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan60.950
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Köməkhttps://proton.me/support/mail
Tez-tez soruşulan suallarhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

İşlət

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge