Proton Mail Bridge
Proton AG tərəfindən
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
3.2.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
27 gün əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~159 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü61 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan60.950
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Proton AG tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlər
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun