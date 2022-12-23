Clairvoyant

طوَّره Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames@ في GitHub
ثبِّتتبرَّع
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

التغييرات في الإصدار 3.0.6

منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~142 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل61 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات3,395
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://cassidyjames.com
المساعدةhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
الوسوم:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮