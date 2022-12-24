Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.29

منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~154 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل115 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات15,138
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://mandelbulber.com/
المساعدةhttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2