Darkbar
طوَّره Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.1
منذ سنة واحدة تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~1 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل367 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات3,995
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت
شغِّل
الوسوم: