Darkbar

طوَّره Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.1

منذ سنة واحدة تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~1 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل367 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات3,995
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
