Bombermaaan

ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.1.8.2208

منذ أكثر من سنتين
حجمه بعد تثبيته~15 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل7 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات14,703
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
الوسوم:
arcadebombermangame