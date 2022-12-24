VServer
طوَّره Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network
VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!
It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.
It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.6.1
منذ أكثر من سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~95 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل19 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,193
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Eduard Berloso Clarà
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت