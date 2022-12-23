krop
طوَّره Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.6.0
منذ 3 سنوات تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~308 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل83 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات4,262
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت