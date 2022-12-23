Plots
طوَّره Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.8.5
منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~56 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل19 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات24,062
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
