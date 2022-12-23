Byte

طوَّره Alain M.
Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.4.2

منذ 3 سنوات تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~99 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل21 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات21,410
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
المساعدةhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
