ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:
- page splitting,
- deskewing,
- adding/removing borders,
- selecting content
- ... and others.
You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.
The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.
التغييرات في الإصدار v1.0.16
منذ ما يقارب 5 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~9 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل4 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات8,308
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت