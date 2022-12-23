Popout3D

طوَّره PopoutApps
ثبِّت

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.6.41

منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~178 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل34 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,710
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d