Pinta

طوَّره Jonathan Pobst
ثبِّت

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.1.1

منذ 4 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~103 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل44 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات106,244
الرخصةMIT License
موقع المشروعhttps://www.pinta-project.com
المساعدةhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
الأسئلة الشائعةhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster