Gittyup
طوَّره Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
التغييرات في الإصدار v1.3.0
منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~68 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل28 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات38,824
الرخصةMIT License
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت