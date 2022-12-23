Protontricks

Matoking@ في GitHub
ثبِّت

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.10.3

منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~59 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل17 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات340,460
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
المساعدةhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
الوسوم:
protonsteamwinewinetricks