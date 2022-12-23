UEFITool
طوَّره LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
التغييرات في الإصدار A67
منذ 3 أيام
حجمه بعد تثبيته~4 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل2 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات12,389
الرخصةBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
