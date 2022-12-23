Gradience

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.4.1

منذ 4 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~26 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل9 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات56,784
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
المساعدةhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
