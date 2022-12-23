Spedread
طوَّره Naqua Darazaki
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
Read like a speedrunner!
This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.
التغييرات في الإصدار 2.4.2
منذ 17 يوم
حجمه بعد تثبيته~155 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل42 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,155
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت