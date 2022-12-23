Aliza MS

AlizaMedicalImaging@ في GitHub
DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.9.1

منذ 26 يوم
حجمه بعد تثبيته~33 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل10 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات6,487
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS