Postman
طوَّره Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
التغييرات في الإصدار 10.15.0
منذ 7 أيام
حجمه بعد تثبيته~185 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل182 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات499,400
الرخصةمحتكر
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت