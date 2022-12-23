Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.1.0

منذ شهران
تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

شغِّل

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader