Frogatto & Friends

ثبِّت
An old-school 2D platform game

An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.3.1

منذ أكثر من 10 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~266 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل236 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,643
الرخصةzlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
موقع المشروعhttps://frogatto.com/
اتَّصل بناhttps://frogatto.com/contact/
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://www.transifex.com/frogatto/frogatto/
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/frogatto/frogatto/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.frogatto.Frogatto

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.frogatto.Frogatto

شغِّل

flatpak run com.frogatto.Frogatto