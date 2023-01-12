Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

طوَّره FreeRDP develpers
ثبِّت

FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.10.0

منذ 5 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~27 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل11 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات14,571
الرخصةApache License 2.0
موقع المشروعhttps://www.freerdp.com/
اتَّصل بناhttps://www.freerdp.com/
المساعدةhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
الأسئلة الشائعةhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

الوسوم:
rdpremote desktop