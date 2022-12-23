Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.0.1

منذ أكثر من 4 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~2 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل1 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات9,522
الرخصةAGPL-3.0+
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

شغِّل

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport