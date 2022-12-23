Teleport
Share files over the local network
Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.0.1
منذ أكثر من 4 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~2 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل1 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات9,522
الرخصةAGPL-3.0+
