Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

التغييرات في الإصدار 5.6.0

منذ 4 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~39 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل28 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات10,441
الرخصةhttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
موقع المشروعhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

شغِّل

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
