Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

حجمه بعد تثبيته~2 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل514 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,860
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

