Boatswain
طوَّره Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.3.0
منذ 4 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~2 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل514 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,860
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
تطبيقات أخرى في المجموعة GNOMEالمزيد
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت