A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.4.1

منذ 7 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~35 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل19 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,720
الرخصةGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

شغِّل

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel