Dropbox

ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

التغييرات في الإصدار 176.4.5108

منذ 10 أيام
حجمه بعد تثبيته~115 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل114 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات182,746
الرخصةمحتكر
موقع المشروعhttp://www.dropbox.com
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

شغِّل

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client