Dave Gnukem

طوَّره David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.3

منذ 7 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~25 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل20 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,639
الرخصةMIT License
موقع المشروعhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
الأسئلة الشائعةhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

شغِّل

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
الوسوم:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro