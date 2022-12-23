DIY Layout Creator
طوَّره Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
التغييرات في الإصدار 4.37.0
منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~370 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل140 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات20,889
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت
شغِّل
الوسوم: