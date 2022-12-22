BrickBuster
طوَّره Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0
منذ سنتين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~37 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل16 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات1,089
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
